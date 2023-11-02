HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mini stadium to come up in Padmanabhapuram constituency

November 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment, which is represented by Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj, is all set to get a mini stadium.

 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation, through videoconferencing, for the the stadium that would come up at Kalladimaamoodu on an outlay of ₹3 crore.

 Collector P.N. Sridhar, who visited the site, said steps had been taken to establish a mini stadium in Kanniyakumari, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Killiyoor and Vilavancode Assembly segments. Consequently, the mini stadium would come-up on 4.83 acres of land belonging to the Public Works Department at Kalladimaamoodu under Thiruvattar taluk in Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency.

 “The upcoming facility will be a boon to young sportspersons from rural areas, who were hitherto desperately waiting to fine-tune their athletic skills,” Mr. Sridhar said.

 District Sports Officer Rajesh was present.

 The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for an indoor stadium and an open stadium at Padappakurichi village in Tenkasi district that would come up on an outlay of ₹15 crore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.