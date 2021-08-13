Mini run held as curtain-raiser for 75th Independence Day celebration

Tirunelveli

13 August 2021 18:46 IST

A mini run was organised here on Friday as a curtain-raiser for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

As the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare was organising nation-wide events connecting the memorials of freedom fighters to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, a mini run, christened ‘Fit India Freedom Run’, was organised in here in which good number of youth participated.

After NSS Coordinator of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Rajarathinam and District Sports Officer Rajesh flagged off the mini run at VOC Memorial on Exhibition Grounds here, the participants ran around the temporary bus stand and garlanded the statue of V. O. Chidambaram in the memorial. A group of youth showcased their skills in the martial arts including ‘silambam’, karate and other art forms.

Cycle rally

In Thoothukudi, the Indian Coast Guard organised a cycle rally in which Collector K. Senthil Raj participated after flagging off the rally at Pearl City Beach. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree and ICG Commandant Aravind Sharma participated along with ICG personnel and the Corporation officials.

The rally covered 7.50 km up to South Beach Road.