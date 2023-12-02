HamberMenu
Mini-pond in Eco Park turns breeding ground for mosquitoes

December 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau
The mini-pond at Eco Park in Madurai on Saturday.

The mini-pond at Eco Park in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A man-made mini-pond inside the Eco Park on Dr. Thangaraj Salai without proper maintenance has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.  

The park which is one of the important recreation spots for the residents of Madurai city was redeveloped two years ago to update it as an animatronics park.  

The mini-pond which is located a few metres away from the entrance gives the park a calm environment, urging people to look at it for at least a few minutes. The mini-pond due to the lack of maintenance is now filled with garbage like plastic bottles, carry bags, empty boxes, and toys among others.  

The Corporation has neither removed them nor taken any steps to prevent further littering. As the garbage remains on the water surface, it further spoils the water, thus allowing mosquitoes to breed in the water.  

A. Muthuselvam, a visitor from K.K.Nagar, said his daily routine was to walk around the park for about half an hour in the evening. “In the recent days, due to rains, the water in the pond has gone up,” he added.  The littering by the people has spoiled the pond water and turned the water colour into green, he said.  

Another walker M. Kalaiselvi said sometimes the water stinks due to the waste items inside.  

She also said that relaxing on the steel bench near the pond is unthinkable as we would get immersed in the swarm of mosquitoes. “This should also be a concern to the officials at least in this rainy season as awareness of dengue is given by the same officials,” she added.  

The mini-pond could also be a birthplace for the dengue spreading mosquitoes. Hence, the water should either be cleaned or refilled with clean water, she said. 

A Corporation official said the civic body would look for possible ways to solve the issue.

