Madurai

Mini-marathon on May 22

Othakadai Traffic Police are organising a mini-marathon to create awareness on road safety at Kalikappan junction on Tirumogur Road on May 22 morning.

A statement said that all those above 14 years of age can participate in the marathon that starts at 6 a.m. They should register themselves on www.maduraimarathon2022.in The winners in men's category and women's category would be given first prize of ₹ 20,000 each, second prize of ₹10,000 each and third prize of ₹5,000 each.

The next 10 winners would be given a prize money of ₹1,000 each in both categories and medals would be given to the next 50 winners. A winner through draw of lot would get a bicycle worth ₹10,000, the statement said.


