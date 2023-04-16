ADVERTISEMENT

Mini marathon held to raise awareness of cloth bags

April 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A mini marathon was held as part of the Meendum Manjappai campaign in Dindigul on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Revenue Divisional Officer, Dindigul, K. Premkumar. It was jointly organised by the district administration, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Dindigul District Athletic Association to create awareness of the need to use cloth bags.

Over 600 college students and the general public participated in the mini marathon that began at the Collector’s camp office and passed through Kamaraj bus stand, clock tower, Palani Road, Thadikombu Road before ending at the District Sports Stadium. Cloth bags were distributed as part of the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners were given prizes and cash awards.

TNPCB District Environmental Engineer Manimaran, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary and Dindigul Athletics Association Secretary Durairaj were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US