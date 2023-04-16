HamberMenu
Mini marathon held to raise awareness of cloth bags

April 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A mini marathon was held as part of the Meendum Manjappai campaign in Dindigul on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Revenue Divisional Officer, Dindigul, K. Premkumar. It was jointly organised by the district administration, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Dindigul District Athletic Association to create awareness of the need to use cloth bags.

Over 600 college students and the general public participated in the mini marathon that began at the Collector’s camp office and passed through Kamaraj bus stand, clock tower, Palani Road, Thadikombu Road before ending at the District Sports Stadium. Cloth bags were distributed as part of the event.

Winners were given prizes and cash awards.

TNPCB District Environmental Engineer Manimaran, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary and Dindigul Athletics Association Secretary Durairaj were among those present.

