Mini-marathon held to promote public transport systems

February 12, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Over 600 people took part in two different mini-marathons conducted by CITU - Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) along with VHNSN College to promote public transport systems that could protect the environment and reduce traffic congestion.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan flagged off the events for girls and TNSTC Virudhunagar Regional General Manager Sivalingam flagged off the event for boys. While the boys ran for 10 km, the girls ran for five km. The marathon wound through the arterial roads of the town before culminating on the college premises.

Transport Corporation general secretary M. Vellaidurai said that it was time to promote public transport systems such as trains, buses and metros to check the exponential increase in number of personal vehicles like two-wheelers and cars.

“While a bus can carry around 60 people, we find 60 people travelling in as many cars or two-wheelers. The increase in number of vehicles hitting the roads only create traffic congestion and the smoke they release create environmental pollution,” Mr. Vellaidurai said.

He said that construction of bridges and flyovers were only shifting traffic congestion from one spot to another as the usage level of roads had saturated in many stretches. Besides, encouraging people to use public transport would also reduce the number of accidents.

Also, Tamil Nadu was one of the leading states in number of accidents and loss of lives. “With less number of public vehicles, more people can travel and it can also ensure safety to the people,” he added.

CITU district secretary P.N. Deva, college secretary Sarpparajan, Virudhunagar municipal chairman R. Madhavan, CITU district president M. Mahalakshmi, and district sports officer S. Kumaramanimaran, took part in prize distribution to the winners.

The winners were given cash awards: $5,000 for first prize, ₹3,000 for second prize, ₹2,000 for third and ₹1,000 for 4th and ₹500 for 5th to 10th places. Certificates were also given.

The winners in the girls event was S. Tanya, Archana, Athilakshmi, Svarshini and Gurudeepa.

The winners among the boys were V. Depankumar, K. Velmurugan, M. Jothimurugan, Selvarathinam and Alaguraja.