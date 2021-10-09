Mini marathon held to mark birth anniversary of VOC

Thoothukudi

09 October 2021 18:29 IST

A mini marathon was organised here on Saturday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of V. O. Chidambaram.

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi flagged off the mini marathon, which was organized by the VOC College here.

Advertising

Advertising

After starting from the college premises, the participants reached the starting point after traversing through Thamizh Saalai, VOC Road, Old Port, Our Lady of Snows Church, George Road, Head Post Office and South Police Station.

Student Pasupathi of St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, Ajith of Loyola College, Chennai, and Navin Prabhu of Sadakkathullah Appa College, Palayamkottai, bagged the first three places in the men’s section.

In the women’s section, Aishwarya of Venkateshwarapuram Village Committee School, in Tenkasi district, Radhika of Government Higher Secondary School, Vilaathikulam, and Kokila of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Nagalaapuram, won the first three places.

The winners were honoured with medals, certificates and cash awards.

Seeing 14 girl students from Tenkasi participating in the marathon without shoes, Ms. Kanimozhi took them to a nearby footwear showroom and presented them with sports shoes of their choice.

Accompanied by Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Ms. Kanimozhi visited an old age home where she presented prizes to winners of various competitions organized in view of ‘International Old Age Day’.