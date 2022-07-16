Mini marathon held as part of 44th Chess Olympiad promotions

School students participate in the marathon held in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

In view of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram later this month, an awareness mini marathon was taken out here on Saturday.

Collector S. Visakan flagged off the marathon at the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) which passed through Head Post Office, Kamaraj bus stand, flower market shopping complex, Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital and concluded at the RDO.

Over 250 chess players who participated in the marathon held chess boards and placards of 'Thambi', the official mascot of the Chess Olympiad dressed in a white veshti and shirt with folded hands, added the release.

Many women players from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hostel in Dindigul had the black and white checkered boards painted on one side of their faces to promote the event.

Members of Dindigul Silambam Association performed silambattam as part of the event.

District Sports Officer Roslyn Fathima Mary, Dindigul District Chess Association secretary Abdul Nasser, physical education instructors and teachers were present.

District Inspector Physical Education D. Raja Thilagam said that students from over 1200 schools participated enthusiastically in the school-level competitions that were held this week. “We were happy to see the eager participation of students which exceeded our expectations. We are now preparing for the block-level competition which is scheduled for July 20,” she said.

Ms Thilagam added that various promotional activities have been planned to be held at schools in view of the event including quiz competitions on chess, marathons, distributing yellow bags etc.

On Friday, the Collector flagged off a motorcycle rally organised by the Departments of Sports and Transport at Kamaraj bus stand in this regard.

Further, colourful chess-boards like rangolis were drawn with chess pieces placed on them, on the Corporation office premises. Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniam and other officials were present.

Earlier, school and college buses with stickers stating information of the event were flagged off by the Collector as part of the promotions. Hoardings and banners are kept at prominent places across the town.