Mini marathon for the cause of leprosy patients

October 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MADURAI

A mini marathon was organised in the city on Sunday to create an awareness of the need for people to rise above the stigma associated with leprosy.

Titled ‘Road to Give 2023,’ this initaive of Marriott International Hotels in south Asia, aims to raise funds for ‘Rising Star Outreach of India,’ a Chennai-based organisation that is dedicated to empower individuals and their families to rise above the stigma associated with leprosy and lead a productive life through quality medical care and community support system.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic D. Kumar flagged off the five-km mini marathon. J.P. Menon, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott, said the marathon was a testament to their pledge to make a difference in the communities they serve. About 200 participants took part in the marathon.