Mini lorry driver critically injured in accident

February 21, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A mini lorry driver was critically injured in a road accident here on Wednesday.

 Police said a lorry had been parked on the four-lane Madurai – Kanniyakumari National Highway at Thaazhaiyooththu in the early hours of Wednesday after one of the tyres burst. When a speeding mini lorry going to Radhapuram in the district hit the lorry from behind, mini lorry driver Balakrishnan of Ramarajapuram in Dindigul district got trapped in the mangled driver’s cabin.

 After prolonged struggle, the fire and rescue services personnel from Palayamkottai and Gangaikondan retrieved a critically injured Balakrishnan from the almost crushed driver’s cabin and rushed him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be ‘critical’.

 Thaazhaiyooththu police have registered a case.

