Mini-IT Park in Thoothukudi ready for inauguration

A state-of-the-art mini IT Park built in 63,000 square feet on 4.16 acres of land in Milavittan in Thoothukudi district is ready for inauguration by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said State Industry Minister T.R.B. Rajaa here on Saturday.

After inspecting the park, accompanied by Minister Geetha Jeevan, he told media persons that the project concept launched by the Chief Minister two years ago, had become a runaway success in the IT sector. The IT Park had air-conditioned facility, high speed internet, uninterrupted power supply, elevators and fire safety system, among other amenities.

The ground plus four floors had a minimum carpet area of 3,200 sq. ft. for interested IT companies. The people of Thoothukudi would be privileged to work in their city and avoid migrating to other cities or States.

Mini-IT Parks were now coming up in many districts in Tamil Nadu. Apart from the projects announced for Thoothukudi, a major industry had shown interest to come here, which would be a boon to southern districts, Mr. Rajaa said.

The Minister later visited a couple of locations where officials had conducted study into feasibility, availability of power and other basic infrastructural facilities. Collector Elambahavath, Corporation Mayor Jagan Periasami and other officials were present.

