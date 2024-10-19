GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mini-IT Park in Thoothukudi ready for inauguration

Published - October 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers T.R.B. Rajaa and P. Geetha Jeevan inspect the IT Park in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Ministers T.R.B. Rajaa and P. Geetha Jeevan inspect the IT Park in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A state-of-the-art mini IT Park built in 63,000 square feet on 4.16 acres of land in Milavittan in Thoothukudi district is ready for inauguration by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said State Industry Minister T.R.B. Rajaa here on Saturday.

After inspecting the park, accompanied by Minister Geetha Jeevan, he told media persons that the project concept launched by the Chief Minister two years ago, had become a runaway success in the IT sector. The IT Park had air-conditioned facility, high speed internet, uninterrupted power supply, elevators and fire safety system, among other amenities.

The ground plus four floors had a minimum carpet area of 3,200 sq. ft. for interested IT companies. The people of Thoothukudi would be privileged to work in their city and avoid migrating to other cities or States.

Mini-IT Parks were now coming up in many districts in Tamil Nadu. Apart from the projects announced for Thoothukudi, a major industry had shown interest to come here, which would be a boon to southern districts, Mr. Rajaa said.

The Minister later visited a couple of locations where officials had conducted study into feasibility, availability of power and other basic infrastructural facilities. Collector Elambahavath, Corporation Mayor Jagan Periasami and other officials were present.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.