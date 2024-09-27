Mini Ideal Home Exhibition begins in Madurai

A three-day mini Ideal Home Exhibition began at MADITSSIA hall here on Friday.

District Industries Centre General Manager S. Ganesan, who inaugurated the fair, said that the event would help shoppers to get an idea of different products available in the market to help them make an informed choice, and the sellers to gauge the market trends.

Expo Organising committee chairman M. Ramasamy said that there are 75 stalls in the fair. There are discounts and surprise gifts for the shoppers.

MADITSSIA president A. Kodeeswaran said visitors can also get details of insurance products and fitness counselling at the fair. With the coupons given at the entrance, shoppers stand to win 13 prizes every day. Bumper prizes such as furniture, agro-food products and garments are also there.Entry is free. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The fair closes on Sunday. There is also a food court, he said.

Secretary V. Senthilkumar proposed the vote of thanks.