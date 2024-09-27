GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mini Ideal Home Exhibition begins in Madurai

Published - September 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
District Industries Centre General Manager S. Ganesan at a stall in Mini Ideal Home Exhibition at MADITSSIA Hall in Madurai on Friday.

District Industries Centre General Manager S. Ganesan at a stall in Mini Ideal Home Exhibition at MADITSSIA Hall in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A three-day mini Ideal Home Exhibition began at MADITSSIA hall here on Friday.

District Industries Centre General Manager S. Ganesan, who inaugurated the fair, said that the event would help shoppers to get an idea of different products available in the market to help them make an informed choice, and the sellers to gauge the market trends.

Expo Organising committee chairman M. Ramasamy said that there are 75 stalls in the fair. There are discounts and surprise gifts for the shoppers.

MADITSSIA president A. Kodeeswaran said visitors can also get details of insurance products and fitness counselling at the fair. With the coupons given at the entrance, shoppers stand to win 13 prizes every day. Bumper prizes such as furniture, agro-food products and garments are also there.Entry is free. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The fair closes on Sunday. There is also a food court, he said.

Secretary V. Senthilkumar proposed the vote of thanks.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.