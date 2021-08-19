Mini-forests in all panchayat unions within a year in Dindigul: Collector

Expansion to be done in a phased manner as part of State-wide plan

Within about a year, the district administration has ambitious plans to cover all panchayat unions with mini-forest, said Collector S. Visagan here on Thursday.

Speaking at Vedasandur after launching the concept of establishing a mini-forest by planting 432 saplings in 2,152 square feet of area in E Sithur village under the Miyawaki method, the Collector said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced plans to enhance the forest cover in the State.

Keeping this in mind, the Dindigul district administration would expand its green cover in a phased manner and thus contribute to the State’s afforestation plans, he added.

The Collector also planted saplings in Kulathur in Vedasandur block with 401 saplings in 2,025 sq ft.

Officials said the entire area had been fenced and water for the saplings would be provided from the neighbouring water bodies established exclusively for the mini-forest programme.

The Miyawaki concept of raising mini-forest was catching up fast across many districts now, the Collector said and urged the people to raise saplings such as Vembu, teak, Marudam, Vilwa, lemon, gooseberry and among others.

Mr Visagan said the pits for each of the saplings had adequate organic manure which would be capable of raising the plants in a healthy way.

Additional Collector S. Dinesh Kumar and other officials said that in a month's time, they planned to raise trees in 100 spots and, in about a year's time, mini-forest would be covering 1,000 locations in the district.

They appealed to the residents to join the programme in a big way.