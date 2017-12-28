Mini compost yard comes up at Sornam Colony

MADURAI

Instead of transporting garbage from different wards all the way to the main compost yard at Vellaikkal, Madurai Corporation has proposed to establish small compost yards in the respective zones for conversion of waste into wealth, after segregation.

Inaugurating a new compost yard of two-tonne capacity at Sornam Colony in Tirunagar under zone 4 on Thursday, Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that the yard had come up on Corporation’s own land which had remained vacant.

By adding infrastructural facilities, segregation of waste would be possible. After treatment, biodegradable waste could be used as fertilizer. By doing so, transportation of garbage would be avoided and the waste would become wealth.

He asked the health wing officials to look for similar spaces in all the zones and open compost yards with a capacity of up to five tonnes. The facility at Sornam Colony would become functional by January end.

Health wing officials said that garbage collected by conservancy workers in tricycles from about 2,500 dwellings in Tirunagar, Sundar Nagar, Joseph Nagar and Sornam Colony would be brought here and segregated. Likewise, a new facility would come up at Harveypatti shortly, they added.

The Commissioner also inspected the jallikattu venue in Avaniapuram and reviewed the arrangements, a press release said.