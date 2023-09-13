Millet mela held in city college

September 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Stressing the need to eat and stay healthy, The American College, joining hands with Food Safety Department, organised ‘Eat right millet mela’ here on Wednesday.

The event, organised on the college premises, was aimed at creating an awareness among the people, particularly students, of leading a healthy lifestyle. There were many stalls displaying millet-based products at the mela. There were also messages on benefits of consuming millets.

People were urged to eat healthy food and include millets in their diet. An awareness rally and a yoga session were also held on the sidelines of the event which was organised in view of this year being observed as International Year of Millets.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, MLA G. Thalapathi, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, Designated Officer of Food Safety Department V. Jayaramapandian, Principal M. Davamani Christober and other faculty members were present.

