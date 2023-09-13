HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Millet mela held in city college

September 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students take part in the millet mela at The American College in Madurai on Wednesday.

Students take part in the millet mela at The American College in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Stressing the need to eat and stay healthy, The American College, joining hands with Food Safety Department, organised ‘Eat right millet mela’ here on Wednesday.

The event, organised on the college premises, was aimed at creating an awareness among the people, particularly students, of leading a healthy lifestyle. There were many stalls displaying millet-based products at the mela. There were also messages on benefits of consuming millets.

People were urged to eat healthy food and include millets in their diet. An awareness rally and a yoga session were also held on the sidelines of the event which was organised in view of this year being observed as International Year of Millets.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, MLA G. Thalapathi, Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar, Designated Officer of Food Safety Department V. Jayaramapandian, Principal M. Davamani Christober and other faculty members were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.