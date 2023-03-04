ADVERTISEMENT

‘Millet Festival’ held

March 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu looking at value-added products of millets in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

A ‘Millet Festival’ was organised at St. Francis Xavier Engineering College here on Saturday as part of ‘Year of Millets’ celebrations.

A good number of firms from various parts of Tamil Nadu had displayed their value-added products of millets

Chief guest of the event and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu took a look at the stalls where the value-added products of millets had been displayed.

Listing out the advantages of taking millets as food, Mr. Appavu narrated the steps being taken to the Tamil Nadu Government to popularise the millets among the consumers and the financial support being extended to the entrepreneurs selling value-added millet products.

He appealed to the participants to turn to healthy lifestyle by consuming food stuff made with millets.

Chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions S. Cletus Babu presided over the festival.

