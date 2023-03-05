Millet fair-cum-expo to begin in Madurai on Monday

March 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

A two-day millet fair-cum-exhibition will be held at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University and Research Institute here on Monday and Tuesday to provide a bridge between millets farmers, consumers and buyers.

The fair has ben organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business and TNAU to create awareness on usage of millets and health on the International Year of Millets, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buyers-sellers meet and also meetings between traders and consumers would be organised at the event. Competitions and workshops on value-added millet products and cooking of millets would also be held.

A total of 125 stalls would be put up to display various millet-based products and food items by farmers producers organisations and Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women.

Various units of food processing industries, farmers, SHG members, FPO members and college students would participate in the festival.

Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Pannerselvam, MSME Minister T. M. Anbarasan, and Minister for Registration P. Moorthi, would participate in the meeting.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Start Up TN, FaMe TN and Guidance Bureau, NABARD - Madurai Agribusiness incubation forum and Mahilar Thittam have jointly organised the fair in which several chambers of industries and associations are taking part, the statement said.