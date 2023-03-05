HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Millet fair-cum-expo to begin in Madurai on Monday

March 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day millet fair-cum-exhibition will be held at Tamil Nadu Agriculture University and Research Institute here on Monday and Tuesday to provide a bridge between millets farmers, consumers and buyers.

The fair has ben organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Tamil Nadu Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business and TNAU to create awareness on usage of millets and health on the International Year of Millets, a statement said.

Buyers-sellers meet and also meetings between traders and consumers would be organised at the event. Competitions and workshops on value-added millet products and cooking of millets would also be held.

A total of 125 stalls would be put up to display various millet-based products and food items by farmers producers organisations and Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women.

Various units of food processing industries, farmers, SHG members, FPO members and college students would participate in the festival.

Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Pannerselvam, MSME Minister T. M. Anbarasan, and Minister for Registration P. Moorthi, would participate in the meeting.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Start Up TN, FaMe TN and Guidance Bureau, NABARD - Madurai Agribusiness incubation forum and Mahilar Thittam have jointly organised the fair in which several chambers of industries and associations are taking part, the statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.