Milk vendor murdered

A milk vendor was murdered here on Friday due to suspected prior enmity.

Police said Mani, 50, of Veera Vaanchi Nagar, was going to his cowshed around 3 p.m. on Friday, when two unidentified persons waylaid him and hacked him to death on the spot.

The Kovilpatti West police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, police found that Mani, a murder case convict, was released from prison last year after serving the sentence. Hence, it was suspected that he could have been murdered by his enemies.

Kovilpatti West police have registered a case.