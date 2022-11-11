Milk vendor and boy murdered

TENKASI

The police are on the lookout for the culprits who murdered a milk vendor and a boy near Alangulam on Thursday.

They said S. Ananth, 26, of Notchikulam under Ooththumalai police station limits used to collect milk from dairy farmers and sell it to companies selling milk and milk products. When he was going to villages around Notchikulam on Thursday along with M. Suryaraj, 17, of the same village to collect milk, an armed gang hacked them to death even as they were going to Balabathraramapuram.

As Ananth and Suryaraj failed to return home, their families started searching for them and found their bodies lying in the forest area near Balabathraramapuram with grievous multiple cut injuries. The Ooththumalai police sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

The police found that Ananth’s contact with a woman from a village near Ooththumalai might have been the reason behind the double murder. When relatives of the deceased staged a road roko on Alangulam – Sankarankovil Road on Friday demanding the arrest of the murderers, the police pacified them.

The Ooththumalai police are investigating.