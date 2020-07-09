Madurai

Milk tanker jumps off bridge, driver killed

The milk tanker lying on its side off Ellis Nagar road overbridge in Madurai on Thursday.

The milk tanker lying on its side off Ellis Nagar road overbridge in Madurai on Thursday.  

Driver of a milk tanker was killed after the speeding vehicle jumped off Ellis Nagar road overbridge near the western entry of Madurai railway junction on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as C. Muniyandi, 40, of Peraiyur. The van was coming from Mahaboobpalayam and the driver was negotiating the sharp right curve on the ROB when the accident occurred. He lost control of the vehicle and it jumped off the bridge and fell on its side.The driver was killed on the spot. Huge quantity of milk spilled out of the van and was flowing on the road. The body was sent to Government Rajaji Hospital.

