Milk procurement has increased from 26 lakh litres to 30 lakh litres, says Minister

October 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj addressing a training programme for for Aavin employees in Madurai on Friday.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj addressing a training programme for for Aavin employees in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Issues pertaining to supply chain, quality enhancement, logistics and transport had largely been sorted out, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Friday. He said that two new schemes for the benefit of the farmers would be launched soon.

Mr. Thangaraj presided over a training programme held here for Aavin employees. He said that the training programmes were being held to improve the skills of the employees so that they could serve the public better.

Addressing media persons following the inauguration of the training programme, he said that necessary steps were being taken to increase milk production and to ensure that the milk producers got the right price. The aim was to provide quality products to the public at a reasonable cost.

He said that two phases of the training programmes were completed in Chennai zone and similar training programmes were being launched in other places. The training would support the growth of Aavin, he said.

Milk procurement had increased from 26 lakh litres to 30 lakh litres. The supply chain has been upgraded and the farmers get paid as per the quality of the supply. A device had been provided to check the quality of the milk, he said.

The Minister said that loan assistance was being provided and various schemes were being implemented for the benefit of the farmers. Taking into account the festival season, steps were being taken to look into the demand for different varieties of products, particularly ghee and sweets and increase production accordingly to ensure that the products were available for the consumers on time.

He said that if any one had any grievance, they could approach the officials for grievance redressal. Aavin Managing Director S. Vineeth, Madurai Aavin General Manager A. Sivagami and others were present at the programme.

