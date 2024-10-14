Military personnel booked in assault case near Tirumangalam

Two brothers, one working in the army and another in navy, along with their relatives were booked for assaulting their neighbour near Tirumangalam on Saturday night.

Police said P. Alagurajan, 43, of Sathangudi had a quarrel with Soundarapandi, an anganwadi organiser, over water flowing in the neighbourhood.

Tirumangalam police issued a receipt of community service register a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Soundarapandi’s sons, Arun, an army man, and his brother, Mohan, who works in the navy, had come home for a temple festival.

In his complaint, Alagurajan said the two men, their father and uncle Deivendran attacked him with a knife and caused bleeding injuries on his hand on Saturday night.

Tirumangalam Taluk police have booked all the four in this connection.