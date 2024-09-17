ADVERTISEMENT

Military man booked for threatening real estate promoter in Madurai

Published - September 17, 2024 06:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A military man, C. Balamurugan of Vadipatti, has been booked for threatening a real estate promoter, R. Ilangovan, questioning him how he could buy a land belonging to his grandfather without his knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, Mr. Ilangovan, who is chairman of a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai, said he planned to promote adventure sports at Mooduvarpatti in Vadipatti, and bought 3.5 cents of land from K. Murugesan for providing pathway for his land.

The land sale deal was registered at Alanganllur Sub-Registrar’s Office on March 6, 2023.

Though the land had been in his possession since then, Mr. Murugesan’s grandson Balamurugan on Monday called Mr. Ilangovan over phone and abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on Mr. Ilangovan’s complaint, Tallakulam Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US