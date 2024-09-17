Military man booked for threatening real estate promoter in Madurai

A military man, C. Balamurugan of Vadipatti, has been booked for threatening a real estate promoter, R. Ilangovan, questioning him how he could buy a land belonging to his grandfather without his knowledge.

In his complaint, Mr. Ilangovan, who is chairman of a shopping mall at Tallakulam in Madurai, said he planned to promote adventure sports at Mooduvarpatti in Vadipatti, and bought 3.5 cents of land from K. Murugesan for providing pathway for his land.

The land sale deal was registered at Alanganllur Sub-Registrar’s Office on March 6, 2023.

Though the land had been in his possession since then, Mr. Murugesan’s grandson Balamurugan on Monday called Mr. Ilangovan over phone and abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on Mr. Ilangovan’s complaint, Tallakulam Police have registered a case.