Mild tremors felt in parts of Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Mild tremors were felt in coastal areas of southern Tirunelveli district and some parts of neighbouring Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

After mild tremors were felt at 3.38 p.m. in coastal villages of Pazhavoor, Karungulam, Chettikulam, Perumanal, Koodankulam and Idinthakarai in Tirunelveli district and some parts of eastern Kanniyakumari district, residents came out of their homes. The tremors lasted three seconds.

“I felt the tremors. I came out of the house and went to the seashore straightaway to take a look at my country boat, which was intact,” said Thomas, a fisherman of Perumanal.

A top official said mild tremors were felt in southern parts of Tirunelveli district.