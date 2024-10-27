Mild showers in four southern districts; Courtallam waterfalls open as floods recede

Though the weather forecast indicated heavy rains and an alert was sounded in many interior pockets and catchment areas on Saturday, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts experienced only mild showers on Sunday.

As a result, the floods in the water falls in Courtallam in Tenkasi district and Theerparappu in Kanniyakumari district receded.

The visitors were allowed inside the waterfalls in Courtallam on Sunday. In Theerparappu too, the officials let in public till evening. Meanwhile, the catchment areas and the reservoirs in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari received steady inflow as the Western Ghats had widespread showers.

On Saturday, the district administration had instructed the schools not to conduct special classes due to the IMD forecast. However, there was no rainfall. As a precautionary measure, the educational institutions had declared a holiday.

On Sunday, Naalumukku, Manjolai and surrounding pockets in Tirunelveli district received about 30 to 35 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. Likewise, many pockets in Kanniyakumari district also experienced steady rainfall that Colachel recorded the highest rain of 92 mm, followed by Nagercoil 60 mm.

There was steady rainfall in Sitraar, Boothapandi, Kuruthancode, Thucalay and other pockets. Collector R. Alagumeena visited some of the low-lying areas and instructed the PWD engineers to keep a surveillance.

The people in low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps in the district and special health camps were being organised. Food was also being served, officials said and added that they may release water from the reservoirs into the channels depending on the rain. Hence, they appealed to the people to stay indoors and not to venture near the canals.