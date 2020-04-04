Madurai

Mild force used to disperse crowd at mosque in Nadupettai

Two persons were taken to the police station for interrogation in connection with the incident.

Police had to use mild force to disperse a group of people as they gathered in a mosque at Nadupettai here on Friday.

As social and the religious gatherings have been banned following the nationwide lockdown clamped in the wake of COVID – 19 threat, prayers involving huge number of persons have been stopped in all places of worship. When a group of people gathered at Nadupettai mosque here on Friday, tahsildar of Tenkasi, Shanmugam and Inspector of Police Aadivel rushed to the spot and asked the jamaath members to send them out of the mosque.

Since it led to heated argument between the officials and some of those who had gathered for the prayers, chairs were thrown and the police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd there. Two persons were taken to the police station for interrogation in connection with the incident.

