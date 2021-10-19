Milad-un-Nabi celebrated

Madurai

19 October 2021 22:18 IST

Prayers were offered and sweets distributed among family members, relatives and the needy people on Tuesday in Madurai, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Government Kazi of Madurai A. Syed Khaja Mueenudeen said that the prayers were offered by reading the verses from the Holy Quran. Volunteers distributed sweets to the needy people, he said.

