Migrant workers undergo test

The district administration has started checking health status of migrant workers since a number of them will return to their native places as and when the lockdown is lifted.

Over 8,500 migratory workers, who had been working in various private and public sector units in the district, were under the care of their employers during the lockdown. Many of them wanted to return to their hometowns. So, teams of a doctor, a lab technician and an assistant were formed to find whether they had any symptom of COVID-19 . One such team deployed in corporation limits screened around 2,000 migrant workers.

“If anyone is found to be suffering from cold, cough and fever, they will be sent to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for blood and throat swab test, usually being done for patients carrying COVID-19 symptoms,” said corporation officials

Meanwhile, they sealed 14 salons till Wednesday evening for violating lockdown norms. While some hairdressers kept open their shops, a few others visited their customers’ houses for hairdressing.

“Since it will lead to transmission of infection, the salons were sealed,” the officials said.

Four salons at Maharaja Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Palayamkottai and Tirunelevli Junction in Tirunelveli were also sealed for violating lockdown guidelines.