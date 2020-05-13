‘Migrant workers must not be allowed to go back home’

Madurai

Entrepreneurs of Kappalur Industrial Estate here said that migrant workers who had travelled from different parts of North India must not be allowed to go back home as small-scale industries would not be able to kick-start their work.

P. N. Raghunatha Raja, president, Kappalur Industrial Association, told The Hindu the labourers at the industrial estate contributed between 20% and 40% of the total workforce.

“The reason we sought to hire people from outside was because workers from Tamil Nadu often do not prefer doing blue collar jobs. North Indian labourers end up working for affordable salaries. Without the workforce, how will we get back to work?” he asked.

He said North Indian labourers were well trained by their entrepreneurs. “Apart from worrying about paying our respective taxes and electricity bills, we need to think as how we can generate a whole new workforce for low salaries.”

He said until the time the labourers worked in Kappalur, they were provided food, accommodation and partial salaries during the lockdown.

Now, a majority seeks to go back, causing a problem for entrepreneurs. “We would like to ask the government to reconsider its decision to help labourers who want to go back home. They may not get good job opportunities in their hometowns,” he said.