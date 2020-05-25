Madurai

Migrant workers leave for Jharkhand, Odisha from Dindigul

Migrant workers arriving at the railway station to board a special train in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Migrant workers arriving at the railway station to board a special train in Dindigul on Wednesday.  

DINDIGUL

About 1875 migrant workers belonging to Jharkhand and Odisha were seen off in two special trains here on Monday.

Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials from the railway, health and family welfare, police, revenue and other departments were present.

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the governments had announced national lockdown to ensure that the spread was contained. With all the establishments closed, the migrant labourers were jobless. Many others were even finding it tough as they had no shelter. Hence, based on their requests, the governments organised to transport them to their native places.

According to revenue officials, many workers from Odisha and Jharkhand were employed as daily wage earners in private spinning mills in Dindigul and Theni districts. After seeking their willingness, they were brought here in buses. While the district administration, on behalf of the State government, purchased the tickets, the health department officials screened them before boarding the trains.

All the workers were also provided with a kit, which contained biscuits, water and juice, the officials added.

Printable version | May 25, 2020

