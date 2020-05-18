Migrant workers board special train to Bihar

Kanniyakumari Collector Prashant M. Wadanere on Sunday flagged off a special train carrying migrant workers to Bihar.

The special train arrived here from Rameswaram on Saturday.

According to revenue officials, over 1,000 workers from different States, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, were engaged in brick kilns, railway broad gauge conversion project, hotels and cottage industries. Many were employed in the district for several years and lived with their families. When the national lockdown started on March 25, the migrant labourers lost their jobs.

Following appeals from them to facilitate their return to their native States, the district administration issued e-pass to those who requested permission to travel to their destinations.

Over the last 50 days, the workers managed to survive with the doles given by the State government. When the government decided to send the migrant workers to their native places, interested persons were directed to submit their names.

Along with revenue and police officials, a list was prepared station-wise over the last 10 days. The officials ferried 847 migrant workers from different parts of the district to Nagercoil and saw them off in the special train on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Sreenath was present at the railway junction to oversee security arrangements.

According to health officials, all workers were screened in their locations before being brought to Nagercoil to board the train.

Thanking the government and officials or making elaborate arrangements, the migrant workers were seen cheerful and waved their hands at the Collector and the SP as the train chugged out of the platform at 1 p.m.

The train picked up 1,378 migrant workers including those who boarded at Virudhunagar railway junction. The workers were brought from Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts.

In a brief chat with reporters, the Collector said 304 persons had been home quarantined after they were fiound n contact with persons with COVID-19 symptoms in the district.

So far, 8,590 persons had been screened in the district. Out of 37, who were found to be positive, 16 were treated at Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital and sent home. Police booked 7,701 cases against the curfew violators in the district so far and 5,818 vehicles, including two-wheeler and four-wheelers, were seized.