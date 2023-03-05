ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant workers assured of safety at Kudankulam

March 05, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan interacts with migrant workers in Thoothukudi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan on Sunday warned of stern action against spreading false information to migrant workers through social media.

Interacting with migrant workers at Kudankulam, he said that there was no problem for workers from other States in the district. “Do not get carried away by audio/video posts on social media. They are false.,” he told them.

Stating that their safety was the responsibility of the government and the police, who protected all the people. he said action had been initiated against those who indulged in spreading false rumours.

When some of the workers raised queries, Mr. Saravanan and his team of police officers clarified them.

About 2,500 workers from different States were employed in Kudankulam and surrounding areas. A similar interaction was also held in Tirunelveli city after the police took stock of the migrant workers employed in private commercial undertakings.

Thoothukudi

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, SP L Balaji Saravanan said in a statement that a case had been registered under five Sections of IPC against Prashant Umrav of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading false rumours on social media on the migrant labour force.

Based on preliminary investigation, a special team led by DSP Vasant Raj and Inspector Ayyappan left for New Delhi to nab the suspect, who was reportedly hiding there. With the aid of the Delhi Police, the team would secure the accused soon, he said.

Meanwhile, the police officers met migrant workers in Thoothukudi and assured them of total safety and told them that they need not have any apprehension.

The SP also warned of stern action against those who created panic among the public. The police control room would operate round the clock and information would be kept confidential.

