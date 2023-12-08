ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker stabbed, mobile phone snatched near Madurai

December 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another incident of migrant worker being attacked for cell phone, L. Prakash Hembram of Jharkand was stabbed by four unidentified robbers at T. Kunnathurunder under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Thursday night. This is the second such incident reported after the murderous attack on two workers from Bihar on November 28 night in which one worker was killed due to stab injuries. The victim Prakash (20) was working in a yarn mill in T. Kunnathur. After shopping, while returning to his place of stay, he was walking on the T. Kunnathur Bridge on Rajapalayam Highway. Four persons who were standing there suddenly attacked him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone. Prakash suffered stab injuries on his hip, forehead and ear. He has been admitted to a private hospital. T. Kallupatti police are on the lookout for the accused.

