Migrant worker from West Bengal found dead in Palani

4 unidentified men had stabbed him on his back, inquiries reveal

A 35-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found murdered at his house in Palani near Dindigul in the early hours on Sunday.

The deceased, G. Jayanta Samanta, had been running an embroidery unit in Palani for the past seven years, said police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that four unidentified men barged into his house around 12.30 a.m. and stabbed him on his back with a knife. Samanta died on the spot.

Two of his roommates and employees, T. Reisana, 33, and S. Pasunthi, 29, of West Bengal also sustained injuries.

The body of Samanta was sent to Palani Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Palani DSP Sivasakthi and team rushed to spot and conducted inquiries.

A police dog squad and forensic experts were called on to aid the police in their investigation.