May 25, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A migrant labourer was killed in an accident near Ramaiyanpatti garbage yard on Thursday.

Police said when a group of workers were involved in unloading construction materials required for building a dog food manufacturing unit near Tirunelveli Corporation’s garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti, the hook of a crane accidentally fell on Ram Nayan (21) from Uttar Pradesh. He suffered a head injury and died on the spot.

Manur police have registered a case.