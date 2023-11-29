ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker from Bihar stabbed to death near Madurai

November 29, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Madurai

Another worker sustained grievous injuries; Three bike-borne robbers behind attack

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Bihar, Subash (21) was stabbed to death in a fight with robbers near Thoppur on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 night.

Another worker, Sani (21), also from Bihar, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital here.

The police said that the workers were involved in construction work in Thoppur. They had come to buy grocery and vegetables in Thoppur on November 28 night. Even as they were returning to their dwelling place, three persons came close to them on a motorbike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them snatched a mobile phone from the migrant workers and all the three robbers tried to flee on the motorbike.

The workers did not give up and chased them and pulled the bike down.

Even as this led to a fisticuff between the workers and the robbers, one of the robbers pulled out a sword and stabbed both the workers. While Subash died on the spot, the other worker sustained serious stab injuries.

Austinpatti police are investigating and are on the lookout for the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US