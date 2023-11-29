Migrant worker from Bihar stabbed to death near Madurai

November 29, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Madurai

In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Bihar, Subash (21) was stabbed to death in a fight with robbers near Thoppur on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 night.

Another worker, Sani (21), also from Bihar, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital here.

The police said that the workers were involved in construction work in Thoppur. They had come to buy grocery and vegetables in Thoppur on November 28 night. Even as they were returning to their dwelling place, three persons came close to them on a motorbike.

One of them snatched a mobile phone from the migrant workers and all the three robbers tried to flee on the motorbike.

The workers did not give up and chased them and pulled the bike down.

Even as this led to a fisticuff between the workers and the robbers, one of the robbers pulled out a sword and stabbed both the workers. While Subash died on the spot, the other worker sustained serious stab injuries.

Austinpatti police are investigating and are on the lookout for the assailants.