Migrant worker found murdered near Elumalai

December 17, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

A migrant worker, B. Deepak Kumar of Jharkhand, who went missing on Wednesday was found dead inside a well with stones tied to his body in Elumalai on Saturday.

The police have arrested two migrant workers, Deeraj Kumar, 25, and U. Robinkumar of Bihar, in this connection.

The police said that the deceased had come for an exhibition which was conducted here.

He went missing on Saturday and his body was found in the farm well of Zinda Madhar. The police said that both his hands were tied.

The skin of the body had peeled off and a white sack with stones was tied to the body.

Further investigation is underway.

