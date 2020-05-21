Migrant labourers to be sent in three special trains

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Thursday said migrant labourers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would be sent back to their home States within a week in three special trains.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Sandeep said the district received around 150 people everyday from other States. So far, 1,494 people from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and other States had arrived and all of them were in quarantine.

Those who tested positive in the district were only those who were in contact with Tablighi Jamaat participants, returnees from Koyambedu and other States. Hence, there was no community transmission in Thoothukudi.

So far, 1,919 of the 8,700 migrant workers in the district had been sent back to Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Soon, labourers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would also be sent to their native States in three special trains.

The Collector distributed kabasura kudineer and a homeopathic formulation to staff at the Collectorate to strengthen immunity.