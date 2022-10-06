Migrant labourers stage dharna for wage arrears

Migrant labourers involved in the construction of the old bus stand struck work for a while and staged a dharna on Thursday demanding proper disbursal of their wages.

As the old bus stand was being reconstructed on an outlay of ₹52 crore under the ‘Smart City’ programme, a large number of migrant workers were involved in the construction of the bus terminus for the past two years. After the construction company reportedly failed to give wages to the labourers promptly besides not providing them food as assured earlier, over 50 migrant labourers struck work on Thursday and staged a dharna at the construction site.

As the Corporation officials held talks with the protesting workers and the representatives of the construction company and assured the workers that their genuine demands would be met immediately, the agitation was withdrawn.