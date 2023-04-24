Mid-sea mishap: Tharuvaikulam fishermen save four Terespuram fishers

April 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A timely mid-sea rescue operation by the Tharuvaikulam fishermen saved the life of four fishermen from Terespuram here in the early hours of Monday.

Police said fishermen P. Ramesh, 43, X. Pradeep, 30, and A. Robin, 26, all from Terespuram, and J. Selvam, 37, of Keezha Alangaarathittu had gone for fishing in the country boat from Terespuram on Sunday night. When they spread the net for crab at 11 nautical miles from Terespuram shore, water entered the boat around 3.30 a.m. through the crack developed in the boat.

Fearing for life, the fishermen abandoned the sinking boat and jumped into the sea. Even as the distressed fishermen were swimming for safety, another country boat from Tharuvaikulam was crossing the mishap site.

Spotting the fishermen battling for life, the Tharuvaikulam fishermen Arul and others rescued them and rushed back to the Tharuvaikulam shores to give them first-aid. “The rescued fishermen are out of danger,” the Tharuvaikulam fishermen said.