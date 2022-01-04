Microwave ablation performed to treat liver cancer

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Madurai, on Tuesday performed a microwave ablation of tumour to treat a 61-year-old liver cancer patient from Theni.

Doctors said the liver cancer was detected at an early stage.

The treatment, microwave ablation of the tumor, uses microwave energy (same energy used in microwave oven) to destroy the cancer. It was delivered through a needle inserted into the tumor. The entire duration of the treatment was 30 minutes and the patient was discharged in two days.

The procedure was done by a team of doctors including Liver Transplant Surgeon Madhusudhanan, Interventional Radiologist John Robert, Medical Gastroenterologists Rajesh Prabhu and Praveen Kumar.

According a statement issued by Apollo Hospital, liver cancer remains a global health challenge. The incidence of liver cancer is increasing worldwide. It is estimated that by 2025, more than one million individuals will be affected by liver cancer annually and that 1-5% of patients with cirrhosis develop liver cancer annually. Hepatitis B virus and Hepatitis C virus cause most of the liver cancers globally.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis associated with metabolic syndrome or diabetes mellitus is becoming the fastest growing cause of liver cancer.

Routine surveillance of cirrhosis patients by doing radiological imaging and blood tests can identify liver cancer at an early stage.

If liver cancer is identified at an early stage and treated, there is potential for cure. Whereas if it is identified at a later stage, the patient will succumb to the cancer within a year, the statement issued by the hospital said.