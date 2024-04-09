GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Micro-observers told to report on facilities in polling booths, conduct of mock trial

April 09, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 145 booths in Virudhunagar district which were identified as vulnerable would have micro-observers posted to keep a watch on the functioning of polling booths on election day.

General Observer for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency N.N. Ekka and District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan on Monday told the micro-observers, who are employees of nationalised banks, about their works and the forms to be filled by them.

The micro-observers will have to report to the Observer whether the assured minimum facilities like ramp, water, furniture, lighting, signage, toilets and shades were made available for voters.

Similarly, they have to report conduct of mock poll, and whether the mock poll data in the control unit was erased and the VVPAT slips were taken out before the actual polling started.

They have to report attendance of polling agents and whether more than one polling agent for the same candidate / party was present in the booth during any point of time of polling.

The micro-observers need to note down whether the polling agents were able to note down the serial numbers of the ballot unit and control unit.

He has to report on placing of enclosure to ensure secrecy of voting and marking of indelible ink.

Similarly, he has to report whether the events in the polling booth were being recorded in the Presiding Officer’s diary.

Besides, he has to report about the proper sealing of the voting machines.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.