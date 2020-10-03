Micro-level lok adalat held; 87 cases resolved

The micro-level lok adalat organised in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Saturday settled 87 cases and ensured relief to the tune of ₹2.47 crore.

As the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority directed the subordinate courts to organise State-wide micro-level lok adalat across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, four Benches – 2 each in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi – were formed to handle the cases.

Led by A. Nazir Ahamed, Principal District Judge, Tirunelveli, J. Christal Babitha, Additional Sub Judge, Tirunelveli, P.V. Vasheethkumar, Senior Civil Judge / Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Tirunelveli, G. Gengaraj, Principal District Munsif, Tirunelveli, S. Babu, Judicial Magistrate I, Tirunelveli, surgeon S. Poovalingam and Tirunelveli Bar Association President S. Sivasuryanaryanan handled the cases.

In Tenkasi, C. Vijayakumar, Additional District Judge, Tenkasi and N. Kamaraj, Principal Sub Judge, Tenkasi as Member and another Bench under P.S. Raskin Raj, Additional Sub Judge, Tenkasi and S. Prakadeeshwaran, Judicial Magistrate, Tenkasi as Member handled the cases taken up during this exercise.

A total of 182 cases including Motor Accident cases and civil cases were taken up for settlement and finally 87 were settled that ensured relief to the tune of ₹2.47 crore.

Wearing masks and ensuring physical distance, the advocates and representatives of the insurance companies were present.

In Thoothukudi, micro-level lok adalats were organised in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti with Principal District Judge N. Lokeshwaran leading the event. Of the 131 cases taken up for trial, 29 cases were resolved that paved way for the payment of relief to the tune of ₹88.17 lakh to the litigants.