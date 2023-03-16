Micro finance firm promoters vanish with loan applicants’ money

March 16, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The staff of a private micro finance firm and the loan aspirants, who paid ₹5,000 each as borrower’s contribution for getting the loan, have sought police action against the promoters of the firm, who have allegedly gone underground after receiving the contribution.

In his complaint, Rajesh of Konaththuvilai near Vilavancode said a private micro finance firm appointed 20 persons in its Vaerkilambi branch and he was appointed as the branch head 45 days ago. Since the finance firm announced that it would give loans to individuals and the self-help groups, Mr. Rajesh was asked to identify the SHGs and individuals for giving the loans.

When Self Help Groups and individuals applied for loans, they were asked to pay ₹5,000 either by cash or by demand draft for getting a loan of ₹1 lakh. After 228 individuals and 68 SHGs paid ₹5,000 each in the form of demand draft or cash in Verkilambi Branch for getting the loan, the amount collected from the applicants were remitted in the firm’s headquarters.

“Since the disbursal of loan got delayed, the applicants started inquiring about the reason behind the delay. When I contacted the persons who appointed us in Verkilambi Branch, their mobile phones had been switched off. Since the public paid the money to us directly, we are in trouble. Hence, police should take due action to recover the money from the promoters of the finance firm,” said Rajesh, who came to the District Police Office along with his colleagues and a few applicants.